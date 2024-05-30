The Boys' Homelander Would 'Kick Superman's Ass' According To One Starr
Since the arrival of "The Boys" on Amazon Prime Video, several of its main characters have become mainstream pop culture icons, each with their own unique weaknesses. First and foremost is Antony Starr's Homelander: the star-spangled leader of the Seven who has quite an attitude problem, to say the least. He's arrogant, vindictive, and prone to violent outbursts, which is scary considering he has most of the powers of DC Comics' Superman. As one of the many Superman parody characters out there, fans have come to wonder if he could actually beat the Man of Steel in a fight. Starr himself has weighed in on the debate, making it abundantly clear where he stands.
Though Starr has called Homelander the weakest character on "The Boys," he thinks he'd fare quite well in a battle with Superman. "Homelander would kick Superman's ass. There's no Kryptonite factor, and Homie would fight so dirty," the actor told Screen Rant in response to "Boys" co-star Jack Quaid's claim that the Man of Steel could easily hold his own against Homelander. Starr added that his character's lack of morality would score him the win. He's willing to play possum, throw dirt in Superman's eyes, and even use children as human shields if it means getting the upper hand.
While Starr makes a compelling argument for Homelander's victory over Superman, fans of both characters have pointed out some equally compelling reasons for this battle swinging in the opposite direction.
Fans don't seem on board with Homelander defeating Superman
Between their enhanced speed, strength, and durability, as well as abilities like flight and heat vision, Homelander and Superman's clash would be one for the ages. However, unlike Antony Starr, superhero fans seem to believe that Superman would be the one standing victorious in the end.
"Other super heroes/villains on his level would beat Homelander because of his lack of experience," commented u/Sassh1 in a Reddit thread about the fight, positing that Homelander's relative lack of fighting experience — at least against super-powered opponents — would be his downfall. U/cihan2t was quick to point out that while their abilities and enhancements are the same, the power imbalance between Homelander and Superman is drastic. They go as far as likening Homelander's strength to that of Superboy rather than Superman.
Standing firmly behind the Man of Steel, u/AmazingMrSaturn wrote, "Superman commonly fights gods, world ending alien threats and other superbeings. Homelander is a petulant media personality who's screwed up every time he's had a 'real' task to do." Expanding on this point, u/Boutsofinsanity highlighted the difference in attitude between the two characters. Superman is tough and knows that to win a fight, he'll have to stay smart and take a few hits along the way. As for Homelander, his arrogance and sense of invulnerability will be shattered once he takes a punch from his Kryptonian opponent, likely sending him into a humiliated retreat.
Perhaps someday Homelander and Superman will go one-on-one in live-action, animation, or in print, finally giving the world a definitive answer regarding who would win the day.