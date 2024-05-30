The Boys' Homelander Would 'Kick Superman's Ass' According To One Starr

Since the arrival of "The Boys" on Amazon Prime Video, several of its main characters have become mainstream pop culture icons, each with their own unique weaknesses. First and foremost is Antony Starr's Homelander: the star-spangled leader of the Seven who has quite an attitude problem, to say the least. He's arrogant, vindictive, and prone to violent outbursts, which is scary considering he has most of the powers of DC Comics' Superman. As one of the many Superman parody characters out there, fans have come to wonder if he could actually beat the Man of Steel in a fight. Starr himself has weighed in on the debate, making it abundantly clear where he stands.

Though Starr has called Homelander the weakest character on "The Boys," he thinks he'd fare quite well in a battle with Superman. "Homelander would kick Superman's ass. There's no Kryptonite factor, and Homie would fight so dirty," the actor told Screen Rant in response to "Boys" co-star Jack Quaid's claim that the Man of Steel could easily hold his own against Homelander. Starr added that his character's lack of morality would score him the win. He's willing to play possum, throw dirt in Superman's eyes, and even use children as human shields if it means getting the upper hand.

While Starr makes a compelling argument for Homelander's victory over Superman, fans of both characters have pointed out some equally compelling reasons for this battle swinging in the opposite direction.