The One Actor Who Left Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck 'Starstruck'

Tom Selleck is a Hollywood legend in every sense. He's appeared in a number of excellent movies and TV shows, including high-profile parts on long-running series like "Magnum P.I." and "Blue Bloods." His name is ubiquitous now, but it's important to remember that he was once a fresh-faced actor just trying to make it in the entertainment industry. And early on in his career, he had a chance to work with a legend who genuinely left him starstruck.

While promoting his new memoir, "You Never Know," Selleck spoke with Town & Country about his career at large. When asked if he had any memorable encounters with famous faces, he replied, "I probably got a little starstruck with Mae West. I didn't get starstruck with [James] Garner, even though I just deeply respected his work, loved his work." Selleck and West worked together on the 1970 film "Myra Breckinridge," a notoriously lambasted film that marked the former's first theatrical feature film role while also being one of the latter's final projects. It may not have been the best movie ever, but Selleck getting to work with a major starlet like West before she passed away was undoubtedly significant for the young actor.

Sadly, James Garner doesn't receive the designation of being "starstruck-worthy" for Selleck, as the two worked together on some episodes of "The Rockford Files." Garner played Jim Rockford, one of the greatest detectives in TV history, and Selleck would follow in those footsteps by playing private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I."