Exclusive Marvel Legends Reveal: Your First Look At Doctor Doom & The Cabal

To celebrate 85 years of the Marvel Universe, one of comics' most sinister superteams, the Cabal, is getting a new three-pack from Marvel Legends and Hasbro as Doctor Doom, Taskmaster, and Iron Patriot reunite in action figure form.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, the Cabal debuted in "Secret Invasion" #8, where Norman Osborn's political aspirations led him to create a villainous squad, not dissimilar to the way some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes formed their own secret group, The Illuminati. The original Cabal consists of the power-hungry Osborn, the mighty tyrant Doctor Doom, the cunning mutant telepath Emma Frost, the trickster god Loki, the magic threat of The Hood, Namor the Sub-Mariner (who plays both sides as a member of the Illuminati, too), and, eventually, the copycat specialist, Taskmaster. In the "Dark Reign" storyline, Osborn gains control of S.H.I.E.L.D., transforming the organization into H.A.M.M.E.R. and creating his own team of Dark Avengers as well as the Cabal. Osborn adopts the Iron Patriot persona, an Iron Man-like hero who leads the team of disguised villains and evildoers. While there have been other iterations of the Cabal to follow Osborn's superteam, including one version that was led by Thanos and another formed by founding member Namor, the first roster remains one of Marvel's most iconic bad guy team-ups.

Looper has the exclusive reveal that the Cabal is joining Hasbro's Marvel Legends series. Three of the team's most recognizable villains are being brought to life in toy form, along with several accessories that make the three-pack an exciting new addition to the line of high-quality collectibles.