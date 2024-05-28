Exclusive Marvel Legends Reveal: Your First Look At Doctor Doom & The Cabal
To celebrate 85 years of the Marvel Universe, one of comics' most sinister superteams, the Cabal, is getting a new three-pack from Marvel Legends and Hasbro as Doctor Doom, Taskmaster, and Iron Patriot reunite in action figure form.
Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, the Cabal debuted in "Secret Invasion" #8, where Norman Osborn's political aspirations led him to create a villainous squad, not dissimilar to the way some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes formed their own secret group, The Illuminati. The original Cabal consists of the power-hungry Osborn, the mighty tyrant Doctor Doom, the cunning mutant telepath Emma Frost, the trickster god Loki, the magic threat of The Hood, Namor the Sub-Mariner (who plays both sides as a member of the Illuminati, too), and, eventually, the copycat specialist, Taskmaster. In the "Dark Reign" storyline, Osborn gains control of S.H.I.E.L.D., transforming the organization into H.A.M.M.E.R. and creating his own team of Dark Avengers as well as the Cabal. Osborn adopts the Iron Patriot persona, an Iron Man-like hero who leads the team of disguised villains and evildoers. While there have been other iterations of the Cabal to follow Osborn's superteam, including one version that was led by Thanos and another formed by founding member Namor, the first roster remains one of Marvel's most iconic bad guy team-ups.
Looper has the exclusive reveal that the Cabal is joining Hasbro's Marvel Legends series. Three of the team's most recognizable villains are being brought to life in toy form, along with several accessories that make the three-pack an exciting new addition to the line of high-quality collectibles.
Meet the dangerous faces of The Cabal
Marvel Legends Series The Cabal comes with three six-inch figures, all of which are highly posable for display purposes thanks to their considerable articulation and 17 accessories. Retailing for $74.95 and intended for collectors aged 4 years and up, the set's designs are directly inspired by the team's incarnation in "Marvel's Siege: The Cabal" (by Brian Michael Bendis, Michael Lark, Stefano Gaudiano, Matt Hollingsworth, and Chris Eliopoulos), which spun out of the events of "Dark Avengers."
Doctor Doom appears in his iconic armor with a fabric cape, the figure perfectly capturing the character's classic design. Additionally, Doom comes with a swappable head that allows you to transform the figure from Reed Richards' greatest enemy into a diabolical Doombot. Also included are extra hands and Doom's classic pistol, which has been used many times by the despot on his quest to destroy the Fantastic Four.
Taskmaster is presented in his most popular, skull-faced look (which is much more comic-accurate than what the Taskmaster fans got on the big screen in "Black Widow"), his own pair of changeable hands, and a number of fun accessories including his shield, sword, pistol, and, of course, a bow and arrow.
Finally, Norman Osborn's Iron Patriot figure presents the villain in his American flag-themed armor. The armored villain features a swappable Osborn head, multiple hands, and special effect add-ons that can be inserted into the figure's palms or boots to make it appear as if he's flying. The fiery effects can also be used with Doom's belt to simulate his flying abilities as well.
The Marvel Legends Series The Cabal three-pack with Doctor Doom, Norman Osborn, and Taskmaster is officially available for pre-order May 29, 2024 and is an Amazon exclusive.