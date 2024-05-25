Star Wars: Darth Vader Fans Are Still Divided By One Huge Debate

Redemption can be a tricky thing to pull off as a writer. For the arc to really work, the character in question typically goes pretty far down the path of darkness. That moment when they finally see the light and do the heroic deed is satisfying to watch, but it can also lead to more complicated questions. Did the redemptive act trump the crime? And what do we do with the characters now?

There is perhaps no more famous example of the cinematic redemption arc than the story of Darth Vader, who goes from Jedi hero to murderous Sith Lord throughout the Star Wars saga before finally saving the galaxy in his final moments when he turns on Emperor Palpatine. Anakin Skywalker turns back to the light, but does he actually redeem himself? It's a question that Star Wars fans have debated for decades, and we're no closer to reaching a consensus.

The fact is, Darth Vader is directly responsible for countless killings and indirectly responsible for far more. The pit of rage, hatred, and self-loathing he falls into after his loss on Mustafar consumes him and kicks off two decades of violence across the galaxy. While he turns away from the dark side before dying, saving his son and stopping Palpatine in the process, it's hard to argue that this single act actually wipes clean the years of brutal acts he committed.