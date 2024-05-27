The Logan Scene That Made Hugh Jackman & Patrick Stewart Cry

Director James Mangold's "Logan" is full of Easter eggs, but more importantly, strong emotional scenes, to say the least. It's hard seeing Logan (Hugh Jackman) at the end of his life, falling apart at the seams as he tries to protect himself, Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), and later his daughter, Laura (Dafne Keen) in a near-mutantless world. It also served as the send-off for Stewart and Jackman's characters, who had anchored the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise for years up to that point. Therefore, it's no surprise that the actors themselves got a bit choked up while watching a key scene for the first time.

By the end of "Logan," both the titular character and Xavier are dead, having been killed by an evil clone of the former called X-24 (Jackman). Still, they both accomplished their goal of getting Laura to safety and freeing her from the evil Alkali-Transigen corporation. As she weeps over Logan's grave, she turns the makeshift cross before it on its side so that it resembles an X.

At the film's premiere in Berlin, Germany, Jackman and Stewart witnessed this scene for the first time and couldn't help but cry. "When I saw it, I cried. I sat next to Patrick Stewart. We saw it for the first time, and both of us wept," Jackman shared at a screening of the black-and-white "Logan Noir" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Bearing in mind the symbolic importance of this scene, it's clear why Jackman and Stewart shed tears over it. However, has this scene been diminished by more recent Marvel productions?