How Star Wars Blasters Actually Work - And Why They Suck

It's a question as old as Star Wars itself: Why are blasters so inaccurate? Time and again across the movies and TV shows, we see many types of stormtroopers, battle droids, clones, and elite rebel soldiers make dramatic misses with their laser guns. Is it simply a matter of plot armor? Poor staging? Or is there something more complex going on — something to do with the actual, fictional construction and function of blasters in the Star Wars universe?

The answer is complicated. It's also never been completely addressed by Lucasfilm. However, there's plenty of material for us to pull from to get a sense of how blasters actually work and why they seem to frequently fail their users.

For starters, blasters technically aren't laser guns at all. Instead, they use various types of gas as a fuel source, which is then turned into a plasma or particle beam when fired from the gun. Canonical sourcebooks claim that the different colors of blaster bolts (as the projectiles are known) are caused by different gases being used. The magnetic induction used to transform and fire the bolts imbues them with concussive force and intense heat, which is why Star Wars characters who get shot are often knocked back physically in addition to being burned or wounded. There is some inconsistency to the concussive power of blaster bolts, with stories like "Andor" featuring particularly powerful blasts during firefights. However, this can be explained by the different materials and mechanisms used in different blasters in various eras.