The Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight Rules, Explained

Many boxers have fought Mike Tyson, often finding out firsthand why stepping into the ring with prime Iron Mike was an extremely bad idea. The boxing legend's newest opponent is influencer and boxer Jake Paul, who's set to fight Tyson on July 20 in a match that takes place in Arlington, Texas, and will be globally available as a Netflix pay-per-view. The rules for the bout have been confirmed, and all signs point toward an intense fight ... with a twist or two.

High-profile yet gimmicky fights can sometimes be exhibitions, and the Tyson-Paul fight was also rumored to be one. However, the event will be a fully sanctioned professional heavyweight fight, which means that the results go on the contestants' official records. Knockouts will be allowed, and the boxers will fight without headgear and with relatively heavy and padded 14-ounce gloves as opposed to the standard 10-ounce ones.

Perhaps most interestingly, the rounds will be just two minutes long, with a maximum of eight rounds. Given that the usual round length is three minutes, this is likely good news for the significantly older Tyson — as is the knockout rule, seeing as 44 of his 50 boxing victories came via knockout.