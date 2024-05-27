The Real-Life Legal Issues Of S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore, Explained

While Shemar Moore has collared his share of bad guys on "Criminal Minds" and "S.W.A.T.," he himself has fallen afoul of the law a few times — but was found to be at fault in only one of the incidents.

The first incident took place in Los Angeles in 2006. According to Fox News, Moore was arrested for driving 65 mph on a city street on June 1. The charges, filed June 22, were driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or above. The actor took a plea deal in July 2007 that boiled down to 36 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, and the choice of wearing an alcohol-monitoring bracelet. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of exhibition of speed, while a DUI count was dropped. Nonetheless, the court offered him the choice of wearing an alcohol-monitoring ankle brace, and he agreed to serve DUI-related conditions, including driving alcohol-free.

"I'm a serious and conscientious person by nature, but my one vice is driving fast, and it unfortunately took something like this for me to take stock and slow down," Moore said in a statement reprinted by Fox in July 2007.

Moore would face two more legal incidents over the years.