New Wolverine Fan Film Turns The X-Man Into A Viking - And It's Awesome

Over the years, Wolverine has seen and done pretty much everything there is to do. He has served in the armed forces, been experimented on, traveled the world, and fought foes of all shapes and sizes as a member of the fabled X-Men. He's also one of the few X-Men who has been an Avenger. Thanks to his extended mutant lifespan, Logan has lived through several notable eras in history as well and gone through all kinds of moments you'll never see on the big screen. As a result, it's pretty easy to imagine Wolverine fitting in a variety of settings. He'd even fit well in the time of Vikings, as evidenced by the remarkable fan film, "Logan the Wolf."

Directed by Godefroy Ryckewaert, the film sees Logan (Maxime Ecoiffier) attacked by a group of hunters, who show no fear over the rumors spread about his violent confrontations with others. Logan puts up a good fight, using bladed weapons to fend of his attackers, but they get the better of him in short order. However, his healing factor ensures he survives, and once he regains his footing, the angered Logan's sharpened bone claws extend. He makes short work of his enemies, running into a Viking Age version of Magneto (Maxence Calzora) in the aftermath.

Though "Logan the Wolf" only clocks in at just under 12 minutes, it managed to wow numerous viewers, many of which took to the comments to express their amazement with the final product.