Jujutsu Kaisen: Kusakabe Is JJK's Strongest Grade 1 Sorcerer For One Reason
If you were to ask a fan of "Jujutsu Kaisen" to talk about the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerers, the name Atsuya Kusakabe probably wouldn't come up in that conversation for quite some time. After all, the series boasts an impressive roster of Grade 1 sorcerers, the vast majority of which have what is called an Innate Technique. For example, former salaryman Kento Nanami uses the Ratio Technique, which allows him to create a weak spot in his opponent's defense, while independent sorcerer Mei Mei can call upon Black Bird Manipulation, which lets her control crows via cursed energy. Kyoto Jujutsu High School student Aoi Todo is able to tap into something called Boogie Woogie, a technique that lets him move anything he likes (including himself) with a simple clap of his hands.
Kusakabe stands apart from the aforementioned Grade 1 sorcerers because he was born without an Innate Technique. This is obviously a hindrance when it comes to battling Cursed Spirits, but what arguably makes Kusakabe the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerer is that he managed to rise to this rank without an Innate Technique to lean on. Sure, he has what some consider to be a cowardly streak, but in reality, he's just smart — there's no point in going up against a Special Grade Cursed Spirit when he's limited in terms of techniques. His sharp survival instincts (and his skill with a blade, of course) are precisely why he's the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerer of them all.
What is Atsuya Kusakabe's New Shadow Style?
Atsuya Kusakabe makes up for his lack of an Innate Technique with his impressive swordsmanship. His weapon of choice is a katana, and he passes what cursed energy he does possess into its blade when he goes into battle. He was able to achieve the rank of Grade 1 sorcerer by mastering the New Shadow Style and is considered to be an elite in this area. But what does New Shadow Style entail, exactly?
The bread and butter of New Shadow Style is something called Simple Domain. As the name suggests, it's pretty straightforward, but it's highly effective when used correctly: This anti-domain technique creates a barrier around the user that keeps them safe from Domain Expansion, a feared technique utilized by the most powerful characters in the "Jujutsu Kaisen" world. Domain Expansion creates what is essentially a mental landscape where the user's cursed techniques are all but guaranteed to work against those trapped inside it, which is precisely why Simple Domain is so valuable.
Other New Shadow Style techniques used by Kusakabe include Batto Sword Drawing (which allows the user to greatly increase the speed at which they draw their sword), Evening Moon Sword Drawing (a similar technique that also boosts cursed energy output while inside Simple Domain), and Hazy Moon (which lets the user wield a blade made of cursed energy). Kusakabe's skills are on full display in the memorable Season 2 episode "Thunderclap," in which he dispatches three curse users with relative ease.
Other characters have called Kusakabe the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer
Despite his (quite frankly understandable) reluctance to go up against Special Grade Cursed Spirits, Kusakabe is widely recognized as a powerful Grade 1 sorcerer among his peers. In Chapter 88 of the manga (and Episode 32 of the anime), Mei Mei pays Kusakabe a compliment while talking to protagonist Yuji Itadori. She tells Itadori that she hasn't seen anyone progress so far without a technique since Kusakabe (while his power set has grown since, Itadori was born with no known connections to the jujutsu world). Mei Mei comparing Itadori to Kusakabe shows how highly the latter is thought of, and she's not the only character who has praised Kusakabe.
In Chapter 253 of the manga (which the anime hasn't caught up to yet), several characters say that Kusakabe is the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerer when the question is raised. Mei Mei says, "Well, that would have to be Kusakabe." Kento Nanami echoes her opinion, saying, "It's dependent on the situation, but I'd believe that to be Kusakabe-san." Finally, Satoru Gojo says, "It's gotta be Kusakabe-san, don't you think?" This is high praise indeed, especially from Gojo, who is seen as the most powerful special grade sorcerer in the world. Gojo does go on to say that there may well be a more powerful Grade 1 among the Big Three Families, but, as far as he knows, Kusakabe is the strongest, and who are we to argue with the world's greatest sorcerer?