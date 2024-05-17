Jujutsu Kaisen: Kusakabe Is JJK's Strongest Grade 1 Sorcerer For One Reason

If you were to ask a fan of "Jujutsu Kaisen" to talk about the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerers, the name Atsuya Kusakabe probably wouldn't come up in that conversation for quite some time. After all, the series boasts an impressive roster of Grade 1 sorcerers, the vast majority of which have what is called an Innate Technique. For example, former salaryman Kento Nanami uses the Ratio Technique, which allows him to create a weak spot in his opponent's defense, while independent sorcerer Mei Mei can call upon Black Bird Manipulation, which lets her control crows via cursed energy. Kyoto Jujutsu High School student Aoi Todo is able to tap into something called Boogie Woogie, a technique that lets him move anything he likes (including himself) with a simple clap of his hands.

Kusakabe stands apart from the aforementioned Grade 1 sorcerers because he was born without an Innate Technique. This is obviously a hindrance when it comes to battling Cursed Spirits, but what arguably makes Kusakabe the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerer is that he managed to rise to this rank without an Innate Technique to lean on. Sure, he has what some consider to be a cowardly streak, but in reality, he's just smart — there's no point in going up against a Special Grade Cursed Spirit when he's limited in terms of techniques. His sharp survival instincts (and his skill with a blade, of course) are precisely why he's the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerer of them all.