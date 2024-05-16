What Happened To Dallas Roberts After Playing Greg Yates On Chicago P.D.?

Fans of Dick Wolf's small-screen crime dramas probably know Dallas Roberts thanks to "Chicago P.D." and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." On both shows, the actor play the notorious serial killer Greg Yates, whose horror stories rank among the best "Law and Order: SVU" crossovers. The killer's journey came to an end on "Chicago P.D." in 2016, but Roberts has continued to pursue projects about crime, murder, and mayhem.

Roberts has kept busy since leaving "Chicago P.D.," appearing on shows such as "American Crime," "American Rust," "F.B.I.," and "Big Sky." He also hasn't shied away from more serial killer projects, as evidenced by his roles in "My Friend Dahmer" and on "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." In 2018, Roberts flexed his funny bones when he joined Netflix's Debby Ryan-starring comedy "Insatiable," which sees him play a disgraced lawyer who wants to turn a teenager into a beauty pageant queen. Elsewhere, he's one of many actors to grace the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" cast, playing Devon, the loving husband of Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn).

It's safe to say Roberts has come a long way since portraying Greg Yates on "Chicago P.D." That said, the serial killer character will probably go down as one of the actor's most memorable roles, as he made quite an impact.