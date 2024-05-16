What Happened To Dallas Roberts After Playing Greg Yates On Chicago P.D.?
Fans of Dick Wolf's small-screen crime dramas probably know Dallas Roberts thanks to "Chicago P.D." and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." On both shows, the actor play the notorious serial killer Greg Yates, whose horror stories rank among the best "Law and Order: SVU" crossovers. The killer's journey came to an end on "Chicago P.D." in 2016, but Roberts has continued to pursue projects about crime, murder, and mayhem.
Roberts has kept busy since leaving "Chicago P.D.," appearing on shows such as "American Crime," "American Rust," "F.B.I.," and "Big Sky." He also hasn't shied away from more serial killer projects, as evidenced by his roles in "My Friend Dahmer" and on "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." In 2018, Roberts flexed his funny bones when he joined Netflix's Debby Ryan-starring comedy "Insatiable," which sees him play a disgraced lawyer who wants to turn a teenager into a beauty pageant queen. Elsewhere, he's one of many actors to grace the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" cast, playing Devon, the loving husband of Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn).
It's safe to say Roberts has come a long way since portraying Greg Yates on "Chicago P.D." That said, the serial killer character will probably go down as one of the actor's most memorable roles, as he made quite an impact.
Greg Yates was a menace on Chicago P.D.
Greg Yates is the big bad in 2015's chilling "One Chicago" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" crossover event. The killer raises suspicions on the "Chicago Fire" episode "We Call Her Jelly Bean," as one of the fire scenes turns out to be his handiwork. Thus begins a case where the cops in the "Chicago P.D." and "Law and Order: SVU" agencies must cooperate to stop Yates, as his crimes go back years — and he has a history of causing havoc in Chicago and New York City.
Yates claims several victims during his reign of terror, with Nadia Decotis (Stella Maeve) arguably being the most notable of the bunch. However, her death leaves behind enough evidence for him to get put behind bars, only for him to escape and make his way back to the Windy City.
Unfortunately, Yates makes the mistake of targeting Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) during "Chicago P.D." Season 3. He tracks down the officer, hoping to make her the next statistic on his body count list, but she's able to put an end to him once and for all. Yates is no longer alive to cause any more trouble, but he wasn't an easy foe to defeat.