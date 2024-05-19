Mary Poppins & Pennywise The Clown Are Related - A Horrifying Theory Explained

Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews, Emily Blunt) is a preppy flying nanny admired by Cockney chimney sweeps (with one of the worst movie accents of all time) and Marvel Cinematic Universe space pirates alike. Pennywise from "It" (Tim Curry, Bill Skarsgård) is an eldritch horror from the stars who got stuck in Derry, Maine, and seeks sustenance by inciting fear. What on Earth could the two have in common? According to one particularly weird theory that's been making the rounds on Reddit, quite a bit. In fact, it posits that the two are related as members of the same alien species.

While it's hard to imagine Mary Poppins and Pennywise sitting at the same table during Space Thanksgiving Dinner, there's a frankly odd amount of compelling evidence that they operate in a similar fashion. Pennywise emerges every 27 years to feed on children, and the plot of 2018's "Mary Poppins Returns" picks up 25 years after the 1964 original. Both target a specific group of people and are heavily associated with the element of air. Pennywise has his balloons, while Poppins prefers her flight-capable umbrella — though she's not above using balloons as well, as she demonstrates with the song "Nowhere to Go But Up."

Still, as astute viewers may have noticed, the pair do have their differences. Pennywise consumes children after scaring them into oblivion, while Mary Poppins strives to fill them with joy and wonder. However, according to the theory, this is merely because Pennywise thrives on scares, while Mary Poppins' preferred brain juice is imagination. In short, one of them operates as a monster and another as a positive, magical authority figure ... and they still get roughly the same amount of sustenance from the children, thanks to a rule established by another franchise.