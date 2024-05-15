Chicago Fire Season 12: Who Plays Lorenzo?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 15 — "Under Pressure"

"Chicago Fire" fans, do you have the right stuff? Because Joey McIntyre of "New Kids on the Block" is set to make his debut on the drama during "Under Pressure," and he's set to bring the heat to everyone's favorite troop of firefighters.

Per People Magazine, McIntyre will play a character named Lorenzo. As part of Firehouse 51's continuing rivalry with other fire stations, Lorenzo hails from a neighboring station. He ends up getting involved in Tony (Tony Ferraris) and Capp's (Randy Flagler) ongoing campaign to break records related to firetrucks by shattering the "fastest rescue squad pull" benchmark. Apparently, Lorenzo stands in opposition to their goal. But might he end up aiding their quest?

McIntyre announced his guest role via Instagram, where he posted some behind-the-scenes pictures and wrote, "Surprise! Had a blast repping a rival firehouse with these good people on @NBCOneChicago fans: tune in to see me in the role of "Lorenzo" on #ChicagoFire this Wednesday at 9/8c on @NBC!"

This definitely won't mark the first time the boy band member has stepped before the lens — and one of his fellow NKOTB members had long been angling to get McIntyre on his successful prime-time drama.