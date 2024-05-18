Orlando Bloom Absolutely Hated A Huge Role - 'I Didn't Want To Do The Movie'

Orlando Bloom really hated making one of his giant blockbuster movies, and he made that quite clear during a recent interview with Variety.

During the video series "Know Your Lines" for the outlet — where stars are given a quote from one of their projects and asked to identify it correctly — Bloom was given a line that read, "Do you love me, brother? Will you protect me from any enemy?" Bloom guessed that it was from his 2005 film "Kingdom of Heaven" or one of the original three "Lord of the Rings" movies before he was told that it was from 2004's historical epic "Troy." Apparently, Bloom doesn't remember "Troy" for a reason — he hated the job.

"Oh my god, 'Troy,'" Bloom said, laughing. "Wow. I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain by the way."

According to the actor, he knows people love "Troy," but he definitely doesn't. "So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like—" before making a motion as if he was slitting his own throat. Immediately, Bloom then wondered if this was all above board before continuing to absolutely trash "Troy." "Am I allowed to say all of these things?" Bloom mused. "I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character."