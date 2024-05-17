AI Reimagines Rick And Morty As A Live-Action 1950s Series & It's Perfect

The great thing about the multiverse is that literally anything is possible. "Rick and Morty" may usually focus on one singular titular duo, but there have been deviations that have experimented with other animation styles, such as the time when "Rick and Morty" became an anime. One can't help but wonder what the show would be like if it was in live-action, so YouTuber @demonflyingfox has used AI to see what that would be like, while giving it a retro-futuristic vibe.

The one-minute clip shows what the show would be like had it been made in the 1950s, and the attention to detail is fairly impressive. It almost looks like an old episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series," particularly when it comes to portraying Birdperson as just a guy in a bird costume. Of course, not all of the wild characters are transposed that well into this new setting and tone. Mr. Meeseeks is pure nightmare fuel with demented smiles thanks to the AI's confusion as to where the human being would end and the costume would begin.

The Smith family all look pretty good, with Joe Lo Truglio being cast to play a live-action Jerry. It also makes for an intriguing thought experiment to ponder what some of "Rick and Morty's" best supporting characters would look like with a limited '50s budget. The musically-inclined Fart is pretty good as a big cotton candy monstrosity with orbs adorning its body. Of course, while it's kind of neat, the trailer makes one wonder what a genuine live-action "Rick and Morty" would look like with actual artists working on it.