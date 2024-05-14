All The Rings Of Power We See In The Season 2 Teaser Trailer, Explained

While Season 1 focuses on the "big three" Elven rings, we know there are 17 more Rings of Power coming down the pike. The One Ring will eventually rule them all, but we also are waiting to see how the other 16 (nine for Mortal Men and seven for the Dwarf-lords) enter the adaptation.

The teaser may have finally shown us the first of these, or at least one of the Seven dwarf-rings, anyway. In one shot, we see the dwarven King Durin III (Peter Mullan) pick up a golden ring with a glowing blue stone. Assuming this is indeed one of the Rings of Power, it is likely the first of the Seven Rings given to the Dwarves of Middle-earth. Eventually called the Ring of Thrór, the appendices of "The Return of the King" describe this ring as such: "It was believed by the Dwarves of Durin's Folk to be the first of the Seven that was forged; and they say that it was given to the King of Khazad-dûm, Durin III, by the Elven-smiths themselves and not by Sauron, though doubtless his evil power was on it, since he had aided in the forging of all the Seven."

While there are six other rings that eventually find their way onto Dwarven appendages, this is the one with the most history. It deeply influences the fate, fortune, and overall trajectory of the line of Durin and the people of Khazad-dûm that they lead. In fact, it is still affecting Dwarvish fortunes thousands of years later when Bilbo sets out on his quest to reclaim the treasure of the Lonely Mountain. (Here's more about the backstory of the Dwarves and their rings.)