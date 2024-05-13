What Happened To Steve Buscemi? The Actor's New York City Attack, Explained

Steve Buscemi is a national treasure. He's starred in some incredible films, with a few of the best Buscemi movies being "Fargo," "Reservoir Dogs," and "Ghost World." Even though he tends to play villains, Buscemi's a nice guy in real life, as he's a former firefighter who answered the call of duty to assist first responders in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. That's what makes it all the more unnerving to hear what happened to the actor. No one deserves to be assaulted, and fans were undoubtedly horrified to learn that the "Big Lebowski" star was attacked in New York City in broad daylight.

The New York Post reported on the incident, which occurred on May 8. The article also includes a picture of Buscemi's alleged assailant, who remains at large as of this writing. Buscemi immediately received medical treatment from Bellevue Hospital, and he was photographed days later sporting a black eye.

Buscemi's publicist provided the following statement to the Post: "He is [okay] and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York." Hopefully, the perpetrator is apprehended before doing something like this again. It certainly seems ill-advised to mess with the guy who played Garland Greene, the most dangerous convict in all of "Con Air."