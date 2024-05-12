Star Wars: Why Sith Have Yellow Eyes (Except One)

There are plenty of signs to help you spot a Sith lord in the "Star Wars" universe. Firstly, "always two there are" dabbling in the dark side of the Force, a rule that has quietly defined the Sith in "Star Wars." Then there's the company-brand lightsaber that always burns red to complete the all-black attire and, depending on how corrupted they've become, a cackle that can fill whatever throne room they may be inhabiting. However, one trait that isn't as consistent is the fiery yellow change in eye color, displaying just how deep into the dark the individual might be.

The first time we come across a yellow-eyed Sith in the "Star Wars" timeline is Darth Maul (Ray Park). His red-rimmed yellow eyes, along with his cranial horns and facial tattoos, make him one of the best "Star Wars" characters in the galaxy. The burning peepers are a byproduct of him being a dark side user, with his anger and hate bubbling up to the surface. It's a side effect that also applies to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) after he turns to the dark side and becomes Darth Vader.

With Skywalker unable to deny his rage toward the Jedi Order and lured away by Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), his eyes display the signature yellow tint that is only briefly sedated by the sight of his love, Padme (Natalie Portman). However, it is the Sith lord Vader replaces, and even his new master to a point, who is the exception to the yellow-eyed rule.