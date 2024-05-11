Why Anna Paquin's True Blood Nude Scenes Were Especially Awkward

Anna Paquin starred in plenty of risqué scenes during her time on "True Blood," but it was awkward to film some of the later ones... largely because her husband and co-star Stephen Moyer was behind the camera.

The couple, who met on the set of "True Blood" while playing telepath Sookie Stackhouse and Civil War-era vampire Bill Compton, recently spoke to The New York Post about Moyer's directing career, which took off during the HBO drama's last season. According to Paquin, Moyer directed the Season 7 premiere, where she had a love scene with Joe Manganiello's handsome werewolf Alcide Herveaux.

"Stephen cut his teeth directing [on 'True Blood'] and by Season 3 or 4, it would be like, 'Hi honey, who are you f***ing on camera today?'" Paquin joked, at which point Moyer said that their co-stars — like Alexander Skarsgård, who played vampire Eric Northman — even started ribbing the couple about it. "There was actually a day where we were walking from our trailers, Alex [Skarsgård] and Anna and another actor, and we were all working in dressing gowns going toward our stages," Moyer revealed. "It got to a point where I was about to go to one stage and Anna and Alex to another and I was just like, 'Go for it, guys, good luck, have a good time, make it look good.'"

So what about that scene with Manganiello and Paquin? Moyer says that he had to reassure his colleague in the moment: "In that Season 7 sequence with Big Joe, there was just a funny moment where I'm going, 'Joe, you can do it, mate. It's OK, grab it, you can do it.'"