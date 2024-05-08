'Zack Morris Is Trash' Confirms Saved By The Bell Is Worse Than You Remember

"Saved by the Bell" is one of the most popular teen sitcoms of the '90s, but the series contains plenty of scenes and storylines that wouldn't fly today. Some critics argue that it's one of those TV shows that has become unwatchable with age, and Funny or Die's "Zack Morris Is Trash" series highlights some of the comedy's more questionable moments.

As the title implies, "Zack Morris Is Trash" chronicles the titular teenager's (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) most awful behavior on "Saved by the Bell." These moments include high school gambling plots, like the time Zack bets on the birth date of Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) and his wife's unborn child. It also argues that Zack is a backstabbing scoundrel, referencing an episode where he kisses Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), even though his best friend Screech (Dustin Diamond) has feelings for her. Gosselaar has even apologized for one of "Saved by the Bell's" most poorly-aged scenes, indicating that the actor agrees with at least some of Funny or Die's criticisms of his character.

These are just some examples of Zack Morris' moments that present the character and "Saved by the Bell" in a negative light. And thanks to these and more, some fans agree that "Zack Morris Is Trash" is right to lambast the character.