'Zack Morris Is Trash' Confirms Saved By The Bell Is Worse Than You Remember
"Saved by the Bell" is one of the most popular teen sitcoms of the '90s, but the series contains plenty of scenes and storylines that wouldn't fly today. Some critics argue that it's one of those TV shows that has become unwatchable with age, and Funny or Die's "Zack Morris Is Trash" series highlights some of the comedy's more questionable moments.
As the title implies, "Zack Morris Is Trash" chronicles the titular teenager's (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) most awful behavior on "Saved by the Bell." These moments include high school gambling plots, like the time Zack bets on the birth date of Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) and his wife's unborn child. It also argues that Zack is a backstabbing scoundrel, referencing an episode where he kisses Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), even though his best friend Screech (Dustin Diamond) has feelings for her. Gosselaar has even apologized for one of "Saved by the Bell's" most poorly-aged scenes, indicating that the actor agrees with at least some of Funny or Die's criticisms of his character.
These are just some examples of Zack Morris' moments that present the character and "Saved by the Bell" in a negative light. And thanks to these and more, some fans agree that "Zack Morris Is Trash" is right to lambast the character.
Some fans think Zack Morris is problematic
Some "Saved by the Bell" fans believe that "Zack Morris Is Trash" exaggerates the character's misdeeds and ignores his nuances. That said, he is undeniably guilty of a number of terrible things that are difficult to overlook. Reddit user u/ParkersASavage recalled times when Zack's behavior was much worse than taking bets on babies, noting that he could be straight-up creepy and predatory. "The dude peeked at girls in private without consent and bugged their rooms to listen to private conversations," they wrote. "He also used his power over time manipulation to manipulate human beings/situations to his advantage without their consent."
Other fans, including u/Exktvme4, have noted that while Zack has some positive qualities and shows remorse for his bad actions, he's still ultimately problematic. "If the Morris character was real, he'd be worse than an a**hole," they note. "He'd be an unrepentant criminal and habitual offender."
Redditor u/Environmental-Fig784 echoed this view, writing, "You'd have to have pretty low standards to be friends with this guy." They also highlighted numerous instances of him mistreating his buddies. "[He] snogs the love of his BFF life, pimps out friends, pretends one is dying, exploits celebrity friend then Narcs on him for a bit of weed like a Karen, etc." Despite these examples, however, the Redditor thinks Zack Morris is okay when viewed within the context of a being a sitcom character.
For more information about this '90s sitcom, check out the untold truth of "Saved by the Bell."