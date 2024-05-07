What Maurice From Planet Of The Apes Looks Like In Real Life

If there's one ape as wise as Caesar in the Andy Serkis-led Planet of the Apes trilogy, it's his chestnut-colored consigliere, Maurice. Crossing paths with the super-smart primate in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," Maurice is the stoic orangutan on a similar wavelength after learning sign language at the circus. He ends up in captivity alongside the ape that changed the world, playing an essential part in the entire Planet of the Apes timeline. He's even present for Caesar's final moments during the ending of "War of the Planet of the Apes." It should stand as a testament to the trilogy's incredible motion capture performances that longtime actor Karin Konoval is responsible for the male orangutan's looming but loveable presence.

Maurice, Serkis' Caesar, and Terry Notary's bald ape Rocket make up the trilogy's top three apes. However, this trifecta of talent almost didn't happen, as Konoval revealed to Vulture that she initially didn't take the gig seriously. "It struck me as a bit of a joke, but I went anyway. I didn't even know what an orangutan was!" she admitted. "So I went to the library a block away and pulled out a picture book, and something just happened in the first moment that I looked at the face of this orangutan where I was completely struck and intrigued."