What Koba From Planet Of The Apes Looks Like In Real Life

The "Planet of the Apes" timeline has a wild collection of characters. Besides revolutionary leader Caesar (Andy Serkis), one character that defines the ape revolution for better or worse is human-hating ape Koba, who transforms from a devoted follower to a treacherous enemy of Caesar in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." You can't blame him. Koba's horrific routine run-ins with humanity are as clear as the scars on his face. What's incredible, however, is how different the actor that brought him to life, Toby Kebbell, looked under all that CGI skin.

Kebbell starred as the agitated ape in both "Dawn" and briefly in "War of the Planet of the Apes" as a reminder of one of Caesar's darkest moments. For Kebbell, haunting a hero isn't much of a stretch, given that his breakout role was in Shane Meadows' "Dead Man Shoes" in 2004, which saw him play a mentally challenged boy who is abused by a gang in his hometown, only for his older brother (Paddy Considine) to return and seek his own kind of justice. From there, Kebbell appeared in projects such as "RocknRolla," "War Horse," "Wrath of the Titans," and the massive comic book movie misstep that was "Fantastic Four," one of the worst superhero movies ever made. Besides his time as Koba, Kebbell also took what he learned in the "Apes" franchise and applied it to another ape, albeit one that was just a smidgen larger.