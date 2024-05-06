The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Dirty Harry

Clint Eastwood was already an icon before "Dirty Harry" graced theaters in the winter of 1971. Beloved for starring as the Man With No Name in Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy during the '60s, the actor's star continued to rise in the new decade. With the prolific success of "Dirty Harry," Eastwood managed to latch onto another blockbuster franchise, continuing to star as the bold and brash Harry for four sequels. While speaking with MTV in 2008, he remembered how the titular role was one of the hottest gigs in town, with Frank Sinatra almost starring in the picture. Today, it's probably Eastwood's most iconic role, with the actor telling the outlet that he's always asked to quote his character's lines.

If Eastwood wrapped up his career with "Dirty Harry," he would have stood out as one of America's greatest thespians. Luckily for audiences, the actor hates the idea of taking it easy. The same year "Dirty Harry" debuted, Eastwood directed his first picture, the psychological thriller "Play Misty for Me." At the time, fans didn't realize that Eastwood would emerge as one of the most celebrated directors of all time. He has helmed over 30 films, including the fourth Dirty Harry flick, "Sudden Impact." Some of his best-known productions include "American Sniper," "Million Dollar Baby," and "Gran Torino."

To date, he's managed to nab 11 Oscar nominations, with the creative maverick winning best director for "Million Dollar Baby" and "Unforgiven," which is widely considered to be Eastwood's best film. Over 90 years old, Eastwood continues to direct (and occasionally star in) pictures.