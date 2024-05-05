The Real Face Of Dr. Claw From Inspector Gadget Is Shocking - In The Worst Way

Every good hero needs an awesome archnemesis. Batman has the Joker. Sherlock Holmes has Professor Moriarty. And Inspector Gadget, the incompetent sleuth with an array of tools built into his robotic body, goes toe-to-toe with the villainous Dr. Claw.

Dr. Claw instilled terror in young viewers throughout the original "Inspector Gadget" cartoon from 1983, which is pretty impressive considering the audience usually only got a glimpse of his metal-gloved hand and arm. His feline companion, M.A.D. Cat, is the one typically visible in frame while Dr. Claw slams his fist on the desk whenever Inspector Gadget, Penny, and Brain foil the latest scheme he cooked up. When it came to this particular faceless TV character, there was always a hope that each new episode would reveal his face — but it never came to pass.

Now, fans did see the villain's visage in the live-action "Inspector Gadget" movie, where he was played by Rupert Everett. But people no doubt wanted to know what the real, animated Dr. Claw looked like beyond his cool-looking arm. As it turns out, his face eventually came to light, but it's probably not what anyone expected.