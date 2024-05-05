Star Trek Had A Huge Star Wars Easter Egg - But It Was Cut

"Star Trek" and "Star Wars" are two of the best sci-fi franchises out there, and they're still going strong after all these years. As such, they are often compared to each other, and debates regarding which saga is better have informed pop culture discourse for decades. That said, what if both franchises were part of the same universe and people could embrace them equally?

That's probably never going to happen, but "Star Trek: The Next Generation" tried to make it so. A "Star Wars" Easter egg appeared in Season 2's "Up the Long Ladder" episode, according to Larry Nemecek's "Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion." The moment occurs when the HMS New Zealand ship is sent to a planet called Alderaan — you know, the same planet that is destroyed by the Death Star in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope."

The planet isn't explicitly mentioned on TNG, but it could be spotted on computer screens. Unfortunately, the reference was removed for the Blu-ray release and replaced with the planet Aldebaran, ultimately debunking any notion that both sci-fi sagas are canonically linked. Still, the thought has led to some interesting fan conversations — and there are other references to the galaxy far, far away.