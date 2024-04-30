Star Wars Finally Reveals Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Look - And His Yellow Lightsaber?

May 19, 1999, is one of the most important dates in Star Wars history, as that's when "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" premiered in theaters, launching the prequel trilogy. This year marks its 25th anniversary, with the movie returning to theaters on May 3. The film's also getting a special one-shot comic book courtesy of Marvel, titled "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1," which is written by Greg Pak. The art is from Will Sliney and Phil Noto designed the cover art.

The comic follows events that occur before, during, and after "The Phantom Menace," told from Anakin Skywalker's point of view. This includes Anakin's dream about being a Jedi, which is only referenced in the film. The sequence sees Anakin return to Tatooine (complete with a yellow lightsaber) to free his mother from slavery. He then tells his mom about the dream, and after reminding him not to get his hopes up, she tells him, "It's a dangerous galaxy. And you're still a boy. I just want you to be safe."

With a six-hour cut of "The Phantom Menace" out there, one can't help but wonder if such a scene is in this extended version. Even if the general public never sees it, they can still enjoy this comic book that delves more into Anakin's life before he descends to the dark side.