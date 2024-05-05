That Pure Moods Commercial From The '90s Is Even Weirder Than You Remember

If the words "Imagine a world where time drifts slowly" mean anything to you, then you were probably alive at some point in the 1990s — and you must have seen the ever-present commercial for Virgin Records' Pure Moods album on cable channels like Comedy Central or Cartoon Network. But looking back on the melange of images — and the album's odd song choices — one can't help but notice how strange the marketing for the album is.

Much of the commercial's imagery comes from the music video for Enigma's "Return to Innocence," which is shot entirely in reverse motion, with a few shots taken from Enya's "Orinoco Flow" and Enigma's "Sadeness (Part 1)" thrown in. But pretty pictures aside, how the track listing is sold raises an eyebrow.

The compilation record is an odd mixture of mainly instrumental tracks, with New Age vocal hits supplied by Enya and Enigma. The compilation cross-licenses a whole lot of TV and movie themes, causing Mike Oldfield's "Tubular Bells, Part 1" — from arguably the best horror movie of all time, "The Exorcist" — to share space with the theme songs for the television-changing "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me" and that of "The X-Files."

The commercial's sales pitch for this mix of odd bedfellows is delightful. "Set adrift with the timeless pleasures of Tubular Bells," its announcer intones. "And take a trip into the unknown with the X-Files theme."

Initially released in the United Kingdom in 1994, it was a big enough hit for the American commercial to brag it's "direct from Europe," and successful enough in the U.S. to spawn a whole cottage industry of albums.