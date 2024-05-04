The Disturbing Jim Carrey Crime Thriller With A Rotten Tomatoes Score Of 0%

Jim Carrey might be one of the most beloved comedy stars of all time, but one of his darker movies is a total dud.

Carrey, alongside a coterie of Polish actors, leads the 2018 film "Dark Crimes" — and based on how it fared with critics, he likely wishes he'd never participated in the project at all. Based on David Grann's 2008 article in The New Yorker titled "True Crime," which told the story of a mysterious murder that took place in Poland in 2000, "Dark Crimes" began as a potential project for the disgraced director Roman Polanski (who hasn't set foot in the United States for years due to disturbing legal troubles), and though Polanski never ended up making the project, it was ultimately shot on location in Poland. Carrey plays Tadek, a detective investigating a murder that bears eerie similarities to one in a famous novel, and as he continues digging deeper, he starts suspecting the novel's author Kozlov (Marton Csokas).

It's an understatement to say that "Dark Places" underperformed with critics; it's one of a handful of movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So what happened here? Why was this dramatic outing from Carrey such an unexpected critical flop?