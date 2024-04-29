Blue Bloods Season 14: Eddie Janko-Reagan's Violent Episode 7 Secret, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 7 — "On the Ropes"

The Reagan family's never been afraid to fight — ranging for what's right in the legal system to protecting each other from the slings and arrows of life. But Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) wants to stop another kind of fight in "On the Ropes." During the episode, Frank finds out that his friend and longtime colleague Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy) is planning on competing in a smoker — a boxing match against a fellow NYPD officer, held in front of fellow officers at a gym. Frank worries that Sid's going to get himself injured — or worse, end up with a heart attack — and does everything he can to stop the smoker from happening.

While Frank's superciliousness might get on some fans' nerves, he prevails in the long run. He talks Sid into shaking hands with his colleague and calling the smoker off. But beforehand, when Frank discusses the matter with his family, it's revealed nearly everyone else at the table's gone a round or two in the ring during their policing careers. Who's the champion pugilist at the Reagans' sideboard? None other than Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray of "As The World Turns" and other roles), who knocked her opponent out in the first round of her only match.

The family seems shocked about Eddie's toughness, but she's long shown that she's no slouch when it comes to competing with the equally physical Reagans surrounding her.