Blue Bloods Season 14: Eddie Janko-Reagan's Violent Episode 7 Secret, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 7 — "On the Ropes"
The Reagan family's never been afraid to fight — ranging for what's right in the legal system to protecting each other from the slings and arrows of life. But Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) wants to stop another kind of fight in "On the Ropes." During the episode, Frank finds out that his friend and longtime colleague Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy) is planning on competing in a smoker — a boxing match against a fellow NYPD officer, held in front of fellow officers at a gym. Frank worries that Sid's going to get himself injured — or worse, end up with a heart attack — and does everything he can to stop the smoker from happening.
While Frank's superciliousness might get on some fans' nerves, he prevails in the long run. He talks Sid into shaking hands with his colleague and calling the smoker off. But beforehand, when Frank discusses the matter with his family, it's revealed nearly everyone else at the table's gone a round or two in the ring during their policing careers. Who's the champion pugilist at the Reagans' sideboard? None other than Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray of "As The World Turns" and other roles), who knocked her opponent out in the first round of her only match.
The family seems shocked about Eddie's toughness, but she's long shown that she's no slouch when it comes to competing with the equally physical Reagans surrounding her.
The Reagans really should be shocked by Eddie's toughness
Don't let her petite frame fool you; Eddie Reagan's as tough as they come. Though she sometimes uses her brainpower to get the best of her opponents, she's been seen in several "Blue Bloods" episodes using her brawn to bring criminals in, and not just with a gun. Her hotheadedness can sometimes translate as immaturity to some fans of the show, who think that the writers have consequently failed Eddie because of this. Yet, the rest of the Reagans seem to be surprised she can kick the butts of guys twice her size.
"On the Ropes" reveals that other family members aren't slouches in the ring ... except for Frank, who didn't do well during his single smoker experience. Neither did Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), who got two black eyes after his time in the ring and lost twice. The only one with a better record than Eddie is the sainted, late Joe Reagan, who went two for two in the ring — and at least one of those fights was against Danny. Never let it be said those Reagans are afraid to play rough.