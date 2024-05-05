The Original Empire Strikes Back Trailer Teased A Creepy Star Wars Romance

When "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" debuted in 1980, audiences didn't know that Luke (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) were siblings. While franchise creator George Lucas had a rough idea of where he was going to take his "Star Wars" saga, Luke and Leia's siblinghood wouldn't be revealed to audiences until 1983's "Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." Because Lucas didn't know the duo's relationship, the first trailer for "The Empire Strikes Back" teases a romance between the two that's creepy in hindsight. The first official trailer for the sequel, which happens to be voiced by Han Solo actor Harrison Ford, deliberately places emphasis on Luke and Leia kissing, teasing a love triangle among the trio. The moment is at 0:52.

The first trailer for THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Voiced by a very excited Harrison Ford. pic.twitter.com/VRzXJ6ZOn9 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 24, 2024

In the final cut of "The Empire Strikes Back," Leia briefly kisses Luke in a bid to make Han jealous. Leia doesn't actually have any feelings towards the man who would eventually be revealed to be her brother, and the moment is largely played for laughs. By the end of the film, Luke and Leia have a platonic relationship, with the princess eager to reunite with Han, who is frozen in carbonite.

Even though the kiss doesn't have any major consequences for their relationship, it's still pretty creepy how the duo kisses (Leia previously gave Luke a kiss for good luck in "Episode IV – A New Hope"). However, a cut scene from "The Empire Strikes Back" featuring Luke and Leia would have explicitly set up a love triangle among the trio, drastically changing the trajectory of the "Star Wars" franchise.