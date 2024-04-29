Ewan McGregor Refuses To Wear One Thing In His Movies & TV Shows

It might seem like splitting hairs, but when Ewan McGregor steps into the shoes of a character with a beard or mustache, he makes sure to grow one of his own. It's one of the actor's unwritten rules, he revealed in an interview regarding his role in "A Gentleman in Moscow," that he won't wear fake facial hair for a part and instead relies on his homegrown efforts.

As McGregor told The New York Times, the caterpillar resting on his upper lip in the miniseries was his own. "I had to. I couldn't have a stuck-on mustache. I've had them in the past, and they're terrible to wear," he explained. "You come in in the morning, you've had to shave, and then you put glue on that shaved skin, which is [expletive] horrible. Then you stick it on, and it stops you from moving your face. The last thing you want to be thinking about when you're acting is not moving. So I grew my own."

As accommodating as McGregor might be when it comes to changing his appearance for a part, there are many occasions when actors have thrown a spanner (or comb) in the works by growing hair where it wasn't previously. Let us never forget, for example, the entire Henry Cavill Superman mustache controversy where he was simultaneously shooting "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" and was unable to shave for his "Justice League" reshoots as Superman.