The Predator End Credits Went Viral Again For The Most Hilarious Reason

"Predator" is a quintessential 1980s action flick. It has a scary monster and ample gunfire to get the adrenaline pumping. All those factors make it a bit odd that the end credits showcase the main cast smiling and laughing at the camera, with some people realizing it overlays perfectly with any sitcom theme song from the '80s or '90s.

This phenomenon has been around for years. In 2021, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @alamofilmguy posted one such example of the end credits going with "Thank You For Being a Friend" from "The Golden Girls." However, people periodically rediscover this meme and post new ones on social media.

On TikTok, user @evanwalsh76 got in on the fun by setting the "Predator" end credits to the "Diff'rent Strokes" theme song. TV show theme songs aren't really a thing anymore, but pulling from the '80s and '90s is a genius move. The upbeat tempo and positive lyrics match perfectly with the "Predator" characters hamming it up for the camera or taking a swig from a flask. Clearly, these shots come from when the cast was still in good spirits before an alien began picking them off.