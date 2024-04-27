Why Starkiller Base Makes No Sense According To Star Wars Fans

"Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" is essentially a remake of "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," even down to featuring a giant space sphere that can destroy planets. The sequel trilogy film has Starkiller Base instead of the Death Star, and it doesn't merely fire a beam. It draws energy through a nearby star to fire multiple beams at once through space to annihilate the New Republic. It's cool enough, but the exact science is still causing some Star Wars fans to scratch their heads.

It's resulted in quite a few discussions on Reddit, including one started by u/EnduringInsanity, who posits, "At the end of ['The Force Awakens'] we see that it has already consumed the star [it's] orbiting around, and since it's a whole planet I'm guessing it can't travel through hyperspace, and I am assuming they can't bring another star to it, so how would it have charged up again? Is there something obvious that I am missing?" Speculating on the nature of Starkiller Base has led to other thoughts, including this one from u/thedirtypickle50: "What I don't get is why it needs to fire a beam at all. You just consumed an entire star. Congratulations. Job done. You've killed an entire solar system."

Taking away a solar system's star would result in the end of any life in said system. That would also seemingly create a problem for anyone on Starkiller Base, as they would probably freeze to death without a light or power source. Star Wars often ignores real science for the sake of greater drama, but this quandary has caused real problems for fans.