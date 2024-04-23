The Blink Twice Trailer Is Tantalizing - But It Breaks One Classic Rule

The trailer for Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, "Blink Twice," has arrived online, and it's leading us to do just that, only in a memeified way of disbelief. The film sees Naomi Ackie's naive cocktail waitress, Frida, accept an invite to the private island belonging to Channing Tatum's tech billionaire, Slater King. Late-night parties and lazing by the pool soon turn to a hefty dose of paranoia, though, when strange things begin to happen to Frida and her plus-one friend, played by Alia Shawkat. Now, here is where the preview could leave us hanging to theorize how weird things could get — but then the tease goes and commits the greatest crime by becoming one of the many trailers that gives away way too much of the movie.

As Frida's suspicions rise over Slater's intentions and the incidents that are unfolding day by day, things reach their peak when Shawkat's character seemingly disappears without a trace, and the rest of the guests have no recollection of Frida's friend at all. That's all well and creepy, but did the trailer have to show this particular card so soon? Surely this disappearing act would've made a more significant impact if the audience that eventually saw this film were completely unaware of this big shocker. The truth is, the trend of trailers giving the game away has picked up steam again lately, and it's something that we could do without.