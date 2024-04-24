Jennifer Lopez's The Boy Next Door Allegations, Explained

Jennifer Lopez is happily coupled up with Oscar winner Ben Affleck these days, but apparently, she once "forced" a co-star in a romance thriller to pretend they were dating in real life. According to Melanie Iglesias — an actor and model who once dated actor Ryan Guzman — the multi-hyphenate forced Guzman into situations where they looked like a real couple after they worked on the film "The Boy Next Door" together in 2015.

During an appearance on the "No Chaser" podcast, Iglesias said of Lopez, "She made my ex, oh my God, pretend that he was single to promote the movie." She also said that multiple PR people contacted her to confirm that it was all an act: "The publicists, both of them, called me ... so they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this."

A report that ran about the story in Page Six makes it clear that Iglesias didn't specifically name Guzman, but that the two were romantically linked while Guzman worked on "The Boy Next Door." The story frankly gets even stranger when Iglesias brings up an interview that Lopez did with former talk-show host Ellen Degeneres, where Lopez feigned ignorance about Guzman's romantic life.