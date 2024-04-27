The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Laverne And Shirley

It's an obvious truth that "Laverne and Shirley" ruled the airwaves from the mid-1970s through the early 1980s. This retro sitcom — a spin-off of "Happy Days" — surpassed its sire to become a pop culture landmark for its first four seasons. In it, working-class brewery bottle cappers Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams) and Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) live in a basement apartment. Best friends since they were kicked out of the Brownies together, cynical Laverne and big dreamer Shirley are on the lookout for love, adventure, big bucks, and the answer to their thus-unfulfilled dreams.

Along for the ride are Andrew "Squiggy" Squiggman (David L. Lander) and Lenny Kosnowski (Michael McKean), two greasers with dreams of their own who have been annoying the girls since elementary school; Shirley's on-again-off-again boxer boyfriend, Carmine (Eddie Mekka); and Laverne's father, Frank (Phil Foster), and his eventual wife, the girls' landlady, Edna Babish (Betty Garrett).

In Season 6, after a ratings slowdown precipitated by a timeslot change resulted in the girls moving to California, they met even more strange new folks, like model-dancer-actress Rhonda Lee (Leslie Easterbrook) and Sonny St. Jacques (Ed Marinaro), a lunkish stuntman.

Unfortunately, much time has passed since the sitcom was everyone's favorite Tuesday night fling. Many of the actors who led "Laverne & Shirley" to ratings glory have passed away. But some of the show's main actors continue to thrive, and even maintain active acting careers, to this very day.