The Blair Witch Project Star Has Strong Feelings About About Reboot News

"The Blair Witch Project" is a legendary horror feature for myriad reasons, from its perfect implementation of the found footage format to the fact that some folks genuinely believed its events were real. The iconic '90s horror film only took eight days to shoot, yet it has endured in popular culture for decades. Unfortunately, the magic of the groundbreaking feature led Hollywood to take things a step too far. "The Blair Witch Project" is one of those movies that wasn't supposed to have a sequel, yet it received multiple. Now, it's about to be rebooted by Blumhouse Productions and Lionsgate — something one of the original's stars, Joshua Leonard, has strong feelings about.

Following the announcement that a "Blair Witch" reboot is on the way, Leonard took to Instagram to express frustration over the situation. "I didn't know anything about it until a friend sent me a 'congrats' screenshot yesterday," he wrote, sharing an image of a press release with his face on it. Leonard added that he's especially irritated because he'd been struggling to get ahold of those at Lionsgate to put together a charity screening of the 1999 classic. Despite being a key player in the film's success, no one responded after a month of trying to make contact.

Continuing, Leonard shed some light on the many other issues those in possession of "The Blair Witch Project" have supposedly caused over the years, predominantly in the financial department.