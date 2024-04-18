The NCIS Franchise's 1000th Episode Moment That Really Touched Brian Dietzen

"NCIS" has a history that's so long and storied that even the actors working on the show are moved by it. Brian Dietzen, who's been playing medical examiner Jimmy Palmer since Season 1, admitted to Entertainment Weekly that the drama's 1000th episode had put him in a reflective mood — and touched him.

Referring to the montage that ends "A Thousand Yards," Dietzen said, "The ending, it just got me. It's one thing to read it in script form, but then when you get to see it, and see how visually it all comes together with the music swelling and you're showing some of these seminal moments from the history of 'NCIS' and also simple moments like Gibbs helping a kid build a tree house." Noting that the show's two-decade-long history helps make the moment more moving, Dietzen added, "You're reminded that this is how we got here. Yeah, it definitely got me."

Dietzen, naturally, has been there for every single step of the drama's growing pains. Ergo, he has opinions about how Jimmy has changed and grown over the years — and unsurprisingly, he seems quite proud of the man Mr. Palmer has become.