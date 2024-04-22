The Office Theory: Why Season 1 Features The Worst Version Of Michael Scott

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) undergoes several big changes during his seven-season stint on "The Office." An endlessly entertaining enigma, his personality is anything but consistent, and this is evident in his evolution from the on-screen incarnation of Dilbert's Pointy-Haired Boss into a man with a reasonable degree of empathy, self-esteem, and self-awareness. It isn't going too far to say that, in the end, Michael becomes one of the most powerful characters in "The Office."

When you go back to Season 1, though, the difference is dramatic. From Season 1 to Season 2, Michael makes a sudden shift from a contemptible jerk to a more misunderstood, immature, yet well-intentioned man. One Reddit user even came up with an in-universe explanation to make the transition that much easier to watch — Michael was simply trying too hard to look like a cool boss, similar to his "Date Mike" persona from several seasons later.

In late March 2024, Redditor u/DarknessIsFleeting posted a fan theory titled "The Michael Scott we see in season one is 'Date Mike.'" They explained that when we first meet "Date Mike" in Season 6, he's in a bar trying to impress Pam Beesly's (Jenna Fischer) friend, adding, "He puts on a hat and starts like an a******. He explains that he is doing this to seem cool." Here's where the theory takes a leap, as its creator declared, "The same thing was happening in season 1, minus the hat."

From there, they provide solid reasoning for why this would be the case, saying, "When the film crews first arrive, Michael decides that he should seem cool on camera. He acts cool by just being terrible to everyone. Michael seems to think acting like that will make him seem cool."