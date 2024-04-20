Zack Snyder Confirmed Whether That Weird Army Of The Dead On-Set 'Ban' Was True

There have been plenty of famous Hollywood feuds over the years, from Joan Crawford and Bette Davis to Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. In recent years, one more could be added to that list — directors and chairs. In 2021, reports circulated that Zack Snyder had banned chairs while filming "Army of the Dead," but now he's set the record straight.

Snyder spoke with Letterboxd in December 2023, and the topic of chairs on the "Army" set came up. Snyder clarified, "I didn't forbid chairs; I just didn't want to have them. We were moving fast, so if you could bring a camping chair, by all means, camp out. But I didn't have a chair, and I just was like, 'I'm standing or running this entire movie,' and I did that." It seems Snyder simply didn't have time to sit while working on the zombie action thriller, but of course, anyone else could sit if they wanted.

It's understandable that Snyder's chair stance would need elaboration, seeing as he directly said on The Playlist's "Fourth Wall" podcast, "There's no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set." Given how there's so much we still don't understand about "Sucker Punch" – Snyder's infamous 2011 male gaze fantasia — it wouldn't be the first time something associated with the director got lost in translation.