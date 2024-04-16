Game Of Thrones Creators Confirm Their 2 Favorite Deaths (And They're Perfect)

It's an understatement to say that a lot of characters died on "Game of Thrones" — to the point where fans might joke that they never got attached to characters for fear they'd be killed off. A lot of those deaths also happened to beloved characters like Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) and Robb Stark (Richard Madden), Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney), and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). However, when it comes to character deaths that brought nothing but joy and relief, showrunners and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have two specifically in mind: Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton, respectively played by Jack Gleeson and Iwan Rheon.

During an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, where the creators were there to discuss their new show "3 Body Problem" on Netflix, Horowitz asked the duo if they had a "favorite" death from their first big series. "With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys," Weiss responded, "and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season 4 and Ramsay Bolton in season 6. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy."

It definitely makes sense that killing these two bad guys felt good for Benioff and Weiss; it was certainly a cathartic experiences for audiences to watch as well. So how did Joffrey and Ramsay meet their bitter ends?