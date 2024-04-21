AI Remakes Batman As A 1980s Dark Fantasy Film - The Results Are Grim (And Creepy)
Artificial intelligence has a beautiful but terrifying idea for the next "Batman" movie. The Dark Knight's various big-screen adaptations have been different in execution, but all stick close to the character's canonical roots. Most of the "Batman" films since the 2000s have doubled down on the gritty nature of the character and the city he swears to protect, but what if Warner Bros. took partial cues from some of the weirdest "Batman" comic book stories of all time and made something truly unique? YouTuber Dan Taveras Music has created an AI-generated concept that throws Batman into a 1980s dark fantasy film, proving just how versatile The Caped Crusader's mythology can be.
In the video, Gotham is a marriage of dark fantasy aesthetics and '80s urban grime. In this world, characters like Harley Quinn continue to use swords as their weapons of choice. However, Gotham's streets are littered with modern lighting, and the roads feature vehicles, creating a jarring version of the crime-riddled metropolis. The city's skyline continues to be gothic in tone and execution, almost looking like a modernized medieval kingdom.
Batman's cape and cowl are replaced by a medieval helmet, concealing his privileged identity. In one of the images, he's seen with a sword, ready to take on the various enemies who occupy the kingdom of Gotham. His arch-nemesis, the Joker, has never looked more comfortable, as he truly looks like a court jester who's gone mad. While the Batmobile exists in this fully realized, hazy world, the Dark Knight also has a horse — making him a literal knight who prowls the streets.
The Batman concept is breathtaking and one of the most unique fan concoctions out there. The world of Gotham is fully realized and the aesthetic of the hypothetical picture takes visual cues from '80s classics like "Legend," "Labyrinth," and "The Company of Wolves." Characters like the hulking Bane and the Riddler particularly stand out as their comic book essence is successfully combined with a fantastical setting. Unfortunately, it's doubtful that a project like this would ever be commissioned by Warner Bros. as it might be too niche for general audiences. However, this would be one of the many DC Elseworlds movies that we want James Gunn to bring to the big screen.
As unique as this concept is, it's been sort of explored in the comic books. Back in 2021, Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri debuted "Dark Knights of Steel," which sees Batman, Superman, and other key members of the DC-verse in a sword and sandals, high fantasy setting. While that world is more grounded and definitely doesn't have the same grim and creepy vibe as the images, fans should investigate it if they find the visuals of the concept intriguing.
Another comic also worth exploring is "Gotham by Gaslight," which features a Victorian-era, steampunk-like take on Batman. In that comic, Batman goes toe-to-toe with the notorious Jack the Ripper. While it won't scratch the same itch as the concept, fans will likely appreciate how it expands the Dark Knight's mythos in a more throwback setting. Need more Batman in your life? Be sure to check out Looper's rankings for every movie version of "Batman."