AI Remakes Batman As A 1980s Dark Fantasy Film - The Results Are Grim (And Creepy)

Artificial intelligence has a beautiful but terrifying idea for the next "Batman" movie. The Dark Knight's various big-screen adaptations have been different in execution, but all stick close to the character's canonical roots. Most of the "Batman" films since the 2000s have doubled down on the gritty nature of the character and the city he swears to protect, but what if Warner Bros. took partial cues from some of the weirdest "Batman" comic book stories of all time and made something truly unique? YouTuber Dan Taveras Music has created an AI-generated concept that throws Batman into a 1980s dark fantasy film, proving just how versatile The Caped Crusader's mythology can be.

In the video, Gotham is a marriage of dark fantasy aesthetics and '80s urban grime. In this world, characters like Harley Quinn continue to use swords as their weapons of choice. However, Gotham's streets are littered with modern lighting, and the roads feature vehicles, creating a jarring version of the crime-riddled metropolis. The city's skyline continues to be gothic in tone and execution, almost looking like a modernized medieval kingdom.

Batman's cape and cowl are replaced by a medieval helmet, concealing his privileged identity. In one of the images, he's seen with a sword, ready to take on the various enemies who occupy the kingdom of Gotham. His arch-nemesis, the Joker, has never looked more comfortable, as he truly looks like a court jester who's gone mad. While the Batmobile exists in this fully realized, hazy world, the Dark Knight also has a horse — making him a literal knight who prowls the streets.