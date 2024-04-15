Star Wars: What Greedo Looks Like In Real Life

The "Star Wars" franchise features numerous alien creatures created with incredible costumes and puppetry. One of the most recognizable non-human characters is Greedo, who famously has a deadly encounter with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." However, Paul Blake, who, alongside Maria De Aragon, brought Greedo to life, obviously looks nothing like the otherworldly bounty hunter he portrayed.

Greedo might have a short-lived role in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, but the Rodian bounty hunter plays a key part in one of the biggest questions in pop culture history: "Who shot first?" While Greedo, a green-skinned alien with large black eyes, dies in his attempts to capture Solo, there's long been debate about whether he fired his blaster before the notorious smuggler did. Future releases of the film made Solo and Greedo's showdown more confusing, as a newer version changed the scene entirely, with updates in 1997's special edition showing the latter clearly shooting first. Greedo returned as Anakin's friend in live-action in a deleted scene of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."

Despite several top actors playing small roles as aliens and stormtroopers through the different installments of "Star Wars" — including Simon Pegg as Jakku junk boss Unkar Plutt in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and Tom Hardy in a cut cameo as an unnamed Stormtrooper in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — Blake wasn't a household name. He landed the role partly because of a friendship with C-3PO's actor, Anthony Daniels, whom he worked with on the BBC children's show "Jackanory." Additionally, De Aragon also donned the suit as Greedo for additional footage shots in "A New Hope" — and famously claimed George Lucas saved her life after she couldn't breathe while wearing the mask.