The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Mission: Impossible TV Series

The agents in the original "Mission: Impossible" series all had unique skill sets, but Peter Lupus' William "Willy" Armitage could really do it all. Among his skills, Willy spoke multiple languages, was physically intimidating, was a scuba diver, rode a motorcycle, was an expert marksman, could swim long distances, and even made keys on the fly. As the show began, Willy didn't talk very much; instead, his skills were utilized by the rest of the group, and he notably had very few lines in each episode. After the 4th season, his character was expanded somewhat, which is where those multiple languages came in. Still, Willy was a classic strongman — which makes sense when you consider that Lupus was a bodybuilder in real life.

Lupus mostly trained as a bodybuilder, winning titles like Mr. Hercules and Mr. Indiana in his home state, before transitioning into acting, where he was initially credited under the name Rock Stevens in projects like 1964's "Muscle Beach Party." After playing Willy Armitage for a whopping 161 episodes of "Mission: Impossible," Lupus appeared on other popular shows like "The Carol Burnett Show" and "CHiPs" as himself — and notably, Lupus was one of just a few male actors to pose fully nude for Playgirl Magazine. In 2007, the strongman lifted a whopping 77,560 pounds in under 30 minutes simply to beat his own lifting record ... at the age of 75.