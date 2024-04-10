The Chilling Docuseries Dominating Netflix Right Now
A spine-tingling documentary series has spooked its way to the top of the Netflix charts, and fans are hooked on its mysteries. "Files of the Unexplained" chronicles eight haunting tales involving ghosts, aliens, random disappearances, and other bizarre incidents that will haunt your nightmares. The stories are recounted from the perspective of people who experienced the situations first-hand, coupled with expert insights for added context.
According to FlixPatrol, "Files of the Unexplained" has enjoyed instant popularity since it crept onto the streaming service. The documentary series is Netflix's most-streamed TV show in the United States, and fans have praised it for living up to its title. "In an era where the word 'unexplained' has been done to death across every platform, I really am digging Netflix's ['Files of the Unexplained']. The Yuba County and Myrtles plantation episodes are phenomenal," user @michaelroffman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Save it for a late-night watch."
That's a glowing recommendation, but what do other viewers have to say about the series?
Netflix viewers recommend Files of the Unexplained
True crime documentaries have dominated streaming in 2024, but the success of "Files of the Unexplained" proves there's an appetite for real-life mysteries with fantastical connotations. "If you've not watched 'Files Of The Unexplained' on Netflix, you are missing out," X user @philip_mantle wrote, echoing the view of many other fans of bizarre stories. Meanwhile, other viewers singled out specific episodes for people to check out.
Episode 7, "Bizarre Blobs of Washington," caught fans' attention due to its unusual subject matter and nightmarish qualities. The story is about a 1993 incident in Oakville, Washington, where a jellyfish-like substance fell from the sky, causing people to become sick. "Watching 'Files of The Unexplained' on Netflix and they're on about jellyfish blobs falling out of the sky ... dreams please be kind tonight," @GretaMarieOtt wrote. This might sound like the plot of a great horror movie, but it has a basis in reality, and that's terrifying.
Elsewhere, viewers highlighted "The Yuba County Five" episode, which focuses on a still-unsolved case involving a group of friends who went missing in the Californian region in 1978. While social media users such as @mokie recommend people watch the episode, they also noted that the case deserves more coverage as it's complex. "The Yuba County Five episode of Netflix's Files of the Unexplained deserves to be its own documentary short."
