The Chilling Docuseries Dominating Netflix Right Now

A spine-tingling documentary series has spooked its way to the top of the Netflix charts, and fans are hooked on its mysteries. "Files of the Unexplained" chronicles eight haunting tales involving ghosts, aliens, random disappearances, and other bizarre incidents that will haunt your nightmares. The stories are recounted from the perspective of people who experienced the situations first-hand, coupled with expert insights for added context.

According to FlixPatrol, "Files of the Unexplained" has enjoyed instant popularity since it crept onto the streaming service. The documentary series is Netflix's most-streamed TV show in the United States, and fans have praised it for living up to its title. "In an era where the word 'unexplained' has been done to death across every platform, I really am digging Netflix's ['Files of the Unexplained']. The Yuba County and Myrtles plantation episodes are phenomenal," user @michaelroffman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Save it for a late-night watch."

That's a glowing recommendation, but what do other viewers have to say about the series?