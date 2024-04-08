The Action-Packed 2024 Assassin Thriller Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

A new South African thriller is heating up the Netflix charts — so what's the story behind the Netflix original film "Heart of the Hunter?"

Directed by Mandlakayise W. Dube and based on the novel by Deon Meyer, "Heart of the Hunter" is an incredible, gritty, and surprisingly emotional journey that centers around protagonist Zuko Khumalo, played by Bonko Khoza. When the movie opens, Zuko has left his life of crime behind, choosing instead to settle down with his girlfriend Malime Mambi (Masasa Mbangeni) and her son Paka (Boleng Mogotsi). Everything changes when Zuko's old mentor and friend Johnny (Peter Baker) unexpectedly shows up at Zuko's home and says he needs Zuko's help — in that he needs the former assassin to help as Johnny tracks down incriminating information on dozens of South African politicians.

It's a tale as old as time; Zuko has to decide whether or not he should give in to his baser instincts and utilize his natural skills as a killer or stay with the woman he loves. Still, Zuko realizes that he has scores to settle still, and he has no choice but to help Johnny accomplish his goal.