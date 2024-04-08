The Action-Packed 2024 Assassin Thriller Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now
A new South African thriller is heating up the Netflix charts — so what's the story behind the Netflix original film "Heart of the Hunter?"
Directed by Mandlakayise W. Dube and based on the novel by Deon Meyer, "Heart of the Hunter" is an incredible, gritty, and surprisingly emotional journey that centers around protagonist Zuko Khumalo, played by Bonko Khoza. When the movie opens, Zuko has left his life of crime behind, choosing instead to settle down with his girlfriend Malime Mambi (Masasa Mbangeni) and her son Paka (Boleng Mogotsi). Everything changes when Zuko's old mentor and friend Johnny (Peter Baker) unexpectedly shows up at Zuko's home and says he needs Zuko's help — in that he needs the former assassin to help as Johnny tracks down incriminating information on dozens of South African politicians.
It's a tale as old as time; Zuko has to decide whether or not he should give in to his baser instincts and utilize his natural skills as a killer or stay with the woman he loves. Still, Zuko realizes that he has scores to settle still, and he has no choice but to help Johnny accomplish his goal.
Fans are going wild over Heart of the Hunter on social media
It's important to note that "Heart of the Hunter" has proven itself as a huge success for Netflix, a fact that author Deon Meyer pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Very proud: 'Heart of the Hunter' is No. 1 in English-language films on the Netflix Top 10 weekly rankings – the first African film to do so!" Meyer wrote. "It was viewed for a total of 11 million views, and shot to the Netflix top 10 list in 75 countries."
So what did viewers think? Some, like @BlckPorcelain, praised the movie's outstanding fight sequences: "Watching 'Heart of the Hunter.' Fight scenes have that REAL choreo." Others, like @valavoosh, noted that Meyer's involvement in the project elevated it to a whole new level: "Heart of the Hunter is so good! The key is involving the novel's author in the scriptwriting." User @DerekBrocks just praised the entire endeavor, giving a special shoutout to South African filmmaking and saying, "Yo the new South African action thriller 'Heart of the Hunter' from director Mandla Dube ... is really good, with some solid action sequences showing off the talented Bonko Khoza in badass mode, well worth a watch on Netflix."
"Heart of the Hunter" is streaming on Netflix now.