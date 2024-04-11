The NCIS Scene That Had The Entire Crew Crying On Set, According To Sean Murray

Over the years, "NCIS" has had numerous moments worthy of tears. From characters dying to heartwrenching reunions, the procedural knows how to exploit viewers' emotions and keep them invested in the series after over 20 years. According to Sean Murray, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee, there was one moment he knew was going to be powerful right when they were filming it.

He spoke with TV Insider about shooting his final scene with longtime series lead Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Gibbs up until Season 19, Episode 4 — "Great Wide Open." McGee is in Alaska with Gibbs, enjoying some quality bonding time together. During filming, Murray noticed something kind of magical: "When we were out in that water filming, knee-deep, fly fishing, we got a steady cam operator out there, and at one point, we're doing the scene where we're basically saying goodbye to each other. And I look around, all of our crew is crying, so I felt like we were doing something right."

It's understandable that watching an actor embody a character, especially one as beloved as Gibbs, for so many years would leave an indelible mark on those who worked with him for so long. While it's unclear if Mark Harmon will return to "NCIS" in 2024 or beyond, he'll remain in the franchise through voiceover as the narrator of the new young Gibbs series, "NCIS: Origins."