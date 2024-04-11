The NCIS Scene That Had The Entire Crew Crying On Set, According To Sean Murray
Over the years, "NCIS" has had numerous moments worthy of tears. From characters dying to heartwrenching reunions, the procedural knows how to exploit viewers' emotions and keep them invested in the series after over 20 years. According to Sean Murray, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee, there was one moment he knew was going to be powerful right when they were filming it.
He spoke with TV Insider about shooting his final scene with longtime series lead Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Leroy Gibbs up until Season 19, Episode 4 — "Great Wide Open." McGee is in Alaska with Gibbs, enjoying some quality bonding time together. During filming, Murray noticed something kind of magical: "When we were out in that water filming, knee-deep, fly fishing, we got a steady cam operator out there, and at one point, we're doing the scene where we're basically saying goodbye to each other. And I look around, all of our crew is crying, so I felt like we were doing something right."
It's understandable that watching an actor embody a character, especially one as beloved as Gibbs, for so many years would leave an indelible mark on those who worked with him for so long. While it's unclear if Mark Harmon will return to "NCIS" in 2024 or beyond, he'll remain in the franchise through voiceover as the narrator of the new young Gibbs series, "NCIS: Origins."
Gibbs left McGee (and viewers) with sound advice
"NCIS: Origins" will provide fans with even greater insight into what makes Gibbs tick. They've heard plenty of stories and seen him interact with people from his past throughout the lengthy run of "NCIS." Suffice it to say, Gibbs has earned a nice retirement in Alaska, and Sean Murray even reflected on the valuable advice Gibbs imparts to McGee.
Gibbs has never been afraid to share some bits of wisdom with his co-workers and friends, and "Great Wide Open" is no different, as he tells McGee, "You're getting there, McGee. You just gotta find your rhythm. Be patient. It's about progress, not perfection. Once you know the basics, the rest just comes from inside." He may have been explicitly talking about fly fishing, but it's also solid guidance on how to live life. It's not about being perfect; it's about continuing to try to be better.
Murray told TV Insider, "That's one of my favorite scenes I've done, the goodbye with Mark. As hard as that was, at the same time my character saying goodbye to Mark, we had an incredible time." While it's tough to lose a series lead, "NCIS" did an admirable job of giving Gibbs a fitting sendoff that sums up how the other characters feel about him and how the audience feels about Mark Harmon. Fans have seen how Gibbs' time with the NCIS concludes, but later this year, they'll get a better understanding of how it all began with "NCIS: Origins."