Keanu Reeves' Biggest Movie Flop Got A Netflix Sequel 9 Years Later

Before he slaughtered goons in the "John Wick" franchises, Keanu Reeves hoped to obtain box office glory with 2013's "47 Ronin." The film follows Kai (Reeves), a loner samurai who intends to eradicate evil by joining a group of warriors known as the Rōnin in a mythological Japan filled with monsters. Despite a bold premise, the flick is surprisingly Reeve's biggest box office bomb, grossing $151 million worldwide. With a budget of $175 million, it was a certified failure for both Reeves and Universal Pictures. Despite this, "47 Ronin" received a standalone sequel titled "Blade of the 47 Ronin" on Netflix, of all places.

Released in 2022, nine years after "47 Ronin" graced multiplexes, "Blade of the 47 Ronin" is set in the modern day and focuses on the now cyberpunk-influenced samurai clan continuing their vow to rid the world of evil. A spiritual successor of sorts rather than a straight-up sequel, "Blade of the 47 Ronin" leans heavily into how samurais and warriors operate in our technologically advanced world.

The Netflix sequel notably lacks the production value and visual awe that served as a saving grace for the original. "A terrible but ultimately harmless film. If you treat it as the pilot episode for a CW show, you might get some enjoyment out of it but if you treat it like an actual movie, you'll be sorely disappointed," wrote Letterboxd reviewer Fu for Thought in a one-and-a-half-star review on the social networking site.