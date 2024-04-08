Lukas Gage's Mother Had A Cheeky Reaction To His Explicit White Lotus Sex Scene
"The White Lotus" is one of the most acclaimed television shows ... and it's also one of the sexiest. Throughout its two anthology seasons, showrunner Mike White has penned some seriously steamy moments, and during Season 1, a young staffer at the luxurious White Lotus resort ends up in a compromising situation with his controlling, constantly angry boss Armond (Murray Bartlett), who presents a much friendlier face to the resort's guests.
That young staffer, Dillon, is played by Lukas Gage, and he spoke to Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa (per Entertainment Weekly) about a scene where he's caught in flagrante delicto with Bartlett's Armond. (If you're familiar with the scene, you know it's pretty explicit, and it involves Bartlett's face and Gage's naked butt.) The married co-hosts asked Gage what his mother thought of the scene — because Gage had already told them that he has fond memories of watching films with his mom — and as it turns out, she was pretty encouraging.
"She loved it. She didn't care. She was like, 'Go for it!'" Gage revealed. "My mom is really cool and understanding about that kind of thing."
Plus, Gage's mom couldn't stop herself from complimenting her son: "She says I have the cutest butt in Hollywood, too."
Who did Lukas Gage play on The White Lotus?
So who is Dillon, the character that Lukas Gage plays on the acclaimed 1st season of "The White Lotus?" He doesn't have a whole lot to do other than hook up with Armond from time to time, but the very fact that the two are secretly involved presents an enormous problem throughout the resort. It's immediately clear that Armond is interested in the much younger Dillon, and ultimately, Dillon realizes he can use Armond's attraction to him to his advantage. When Dillon gets involved with Armond, the manager rewards his subordinate for his — ahem — "services" with the best hours on the schedule, which leaves other employees furious.
Ultimately, Jake Lacy's odious Shane Patton — a guest who's really upset about his room assignment — accidentally attacks Armond when the manager sneaks into Shane's room to leave a nasty "surprise" in the guest's suitcase, and Armond dies. We don't know much about Dillon after that, and that's fine; Gage and his performance leave quite an impression, despite being brief.
Lukas Gage's career has seriously taken off since The White Lotus
Beyond "The White Lotus," Lukas Gage has also appeared on several other memorable HBO shows, including briefly as a therapy group member in Mike White's beloved series "Enlightened" (the young actor's small-screen debut). Gage also shows up on Season 1 of "Euphoria" as Tyler Clarkson in a small yet pivotal role; after Maddy Perez (Alexa Demi) splits up with her possessive boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), she hooks up with Tyler as an act of revenge. Nate then beats Tyler so severely that Tyler is seriously injured; Gage only pops up on the series a few times after that, mostly so that Nate can continue terrorizing him.
Gage also appears as himself on the Max original comedy "The Other Two" in the memorable Season 3 episode "Cary and Brooke Go To an AIDS Play" and on "You" Season 4 as Adam Pratt (whose indelicate interests align somewhat with Dillon's). Gage also pops up in Season 5 of "Fargo," another anthology, and recently starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Amazon Prime remake of "Road House."
