Lukas Gage's Mother Had A Cheeky Reaction To His Explicit White Lotus Sex Scene

"The White Lotus" is one of the most acclaimed television shows ... and it's also one of the sexiest. Throughout its two anthology seasons, showrunner Mike White has penned some seriously steamy moments, and during Season 1, a young staffer at the luxurious White Lotus resort ends up in a compromising situation with his controlling, constantly angry boss Armond (Murray Bartlett), who presents a much friendlier face to the resort's guests.

That young staffer, Dillon, is played by Lukas Gage, and he spoke to Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa (per Entertainment Weekly) about a scene where he's caught in flagrante delicto with Bartlett's Armond. (If you're familiar with the scene, you know it's pretty explicit, and it involves Bartlett's face and Gage's naked butt.) The married co-hosts asked Gage what his mother thought of the scene — because Gage had already told them that he has fond memories of watching films with his mom — and as it turns out, she was pretty encouraging.

"She loved it. She didn't care. She was like, 'Go for it!'" Gage revealed. "My mom is really cool and understanding about that kind of thing."

Plus, Gage's mom couldn't stop herself from complimenting her son: "She says I have the cutest butt in Hollywood, too."