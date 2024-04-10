Terminator & Predator Take Place In The Same Universe - A Wild Theory, Explained

"The Terminator" and "Predator" are similar in that they rank among Arnold Schwarzenegger's best movies. However, have you considered that they might also be set in the same universe? One Reddit user argues this is the case, and the theory might have some substance.

It proposes that Cyberdyne Systems offers Alan "Dutch" Schaefer a cure following the events of "Predator," which culminates with the titular alien setting off an explosive that consumes the surrounding jungle. The "Predator 2" novelization reveals that Dutch endured radiation poisoning after getting to the choppa, only to disappear afterward. With that in mind, did he sign his body over to Cyberdyne hoping to be cured, only to be turned into a cyborg instead? The Redditor noted that the process is similar to Marcus Wright's (Christian Bale) experience in "Terminator: Salvation"; he agrees to be part of an experiment that ultimately turns him into a Hybrid.

The theory also posits that after Cyberdyne becomes Skynet, cyborg Dutch is repurposed as a T-800, and his likeness is used on other cyborgs. A deleted "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" scene reveals another reason why the T-800s look like Schwarzenegger, but that sequence was scrapped for a reason, right? Maybe that's because this theory is more interesting — and, it goes way back.